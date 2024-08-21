26 C
Lions District 322G holds candlelight vigil

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: In protest against the incident that happened at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, all clubs of Lions District 322G held a peaceful candlelight vigil at Lohia Lions Guwahati Auditorium, Chatribari Guwahati, on Tuesday, demanding that the government promptly arrest the criminals and impose strict punishment.

Most clubs of District 322G, along with other organisations such as Marwari Sammelan Mahila Samiti and Agrawal Yuva Parishad, expressed their outrage by participating in this protest movement.

Lion District governor Seema Goenka, leading the protest, urged the government to impose strict punishment on the culprits as soon as possible. The demand also includes the introduction of stringent laws against such crimes. VDG 1 Lion Pankaj Poddar and VDG 2 Manoj Bhajanka also expressed their anger. At the auditorium, people held candles and protested with slogans demanding strict action against the guilty.

District PRO Payal Bhartia mentioned that the entire Lions family of the district is shocked by this incident and stands in solidarity with the doctor’s family, ready to face the situation together to prevent such incidents from happening again.

