Man Dies After Police Firing in Guwahati, Sparking Suspicion Over Custodial Death

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 1: A man with a criminal history, Ranesh Daimari, alias Raju, died after being critically injured in a police firing incident on Tuesday night in Guwahati’s Chachal area. Daimari, who had been involved in previous thefts, including a recent chain-snatching case, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The police claim that Daimari was apprehended after being identified in connection with a chain-snatching case in Jalukbari and a similar incident in Borbari.

They assert that he had used a pistol during the alleged theft and aimed it at officers, prompting them to open fire in self-defense. According to the police, Daimari was shot in the legs and had no other injuries.

However, Daimari’s wife has disputed the police’s version of events, calling his death suspicious. She insists that her husband was not engaged in criminal activity at the time of his arrest and was returning home from a wedding when the police took him into custody.

She described the encounter as “brutal,” claiming that her husband did not die from gunshot wounds but was killed in cold blood. She pointed out that his body showed no visible gunshot wounds, only dark marks on his neck.

A post-mortem examination and magisterial inquiry are expected to determine the cause of Daimari’s death. This incident has raised fresh concerns about custodial deaths and police encounters in Assam, where incidents of such nature have sparked significant public outcry. Last year, the Supreme Court expressed concern over 171 police encounters in Assam, which resulted in numerous deaths, including some in custody.

Furthermore, Assam police officer Mrinal Deka, who was involved in the recent incident, had been named in an FIR last year regarding a separate alleged fake encounter in the Tinsukia district. The incident has added to the ongoing scrutiny of police practices in the state.

