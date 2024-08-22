Nani Gopal Mahanta takes charge as Guwahati University’s Vice-Chancellor

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta officially assumed the position of Vice-Chancellor at Gauhati University on August 21, the University announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Guwahati University stated, “Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta took over as the Vice-Chancellor of the Gauhati University on 21st August 2024.”

Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta took over as the Vice-Chancellor of the Gauhati University on 21st August 2024. Prof. Mahanta was a Professor in the Dept of Political Science Gauhati University and Education Advisor to the Government of Assam pic.twitter.com/70QyQ2cDDv — Gauhati University (@GauhatiUni) August 21, 2024

Beyond his academic pursuits, Dr. Mahanta acts as an education advisor to the government, dedicated to enhance the educational policies and practices across the state.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Dr. Mahanta acts as an education advisor to the government, dedicated to enhance the educational policies and practices across the state.

Before his current role, he was a professor in the Department of Political Science at Gauhati University, where he made notable contributions to the discipline.

As a prolific author, Dr. Mahanta penned several significant works, including ‘Confronting the State: ULFA’s Quest for Sovereignty and Political Theory and Indian Constitution’.

He also led the project ‘Mapping Human Security: The Caste of North-East India’, which was funded by the Asian Dialogue Society in Singapore and executed on behalf of C-NES in 2008.