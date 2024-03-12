29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
One arrested with drugs

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: The STF apprehended one Md. Babul Ali (25) for possesing heroin from Birubari area under paltan Bazar police station on Monday.

Sources said Ali was associated with drug peddling.

Based on an input a raid was conducted at rented house of Abdul, H/No 14, Shanti -Nagar Path, Birubari, Jurisdiction by STF,Assam on Monday afternoon.

Further in raid 137 vials containing suspected heroin weighting 185 grams, 2530 empty vials, 4 moblie phones, cash amounting to Rs 727 and a small digital weighing machine.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
