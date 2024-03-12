One arrested with drugs

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, March 11: The STF apprehended one Md. Babul Ali (25) for possesing heroin from Birubari area under paltan Bazar police station on Monday.
Sources said Ali was associated with drug peddling.
Based on an input a raid was conducted at rented house of Abdul, H/No 14, Shanti -Nagar Path, Birubari, Jurisdiction by STF,Assam on Monday afternoon.
Further in raid 137 vials containing suspected heroin weighting 185 grams, 2530 empty vials, 4 moblie phones, cash amounting to Rs 727 and a small digital weighing machine.