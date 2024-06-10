Patna Boy Achieves Second Position in JEE Advanced 2024 from Guwahati Zone

HT Digital

June 10, Monday: A student hailing from Patna, Aniket Kumar, has secured the second position in the prestigious JEE Advanced 2024 examination from the Guwahati zone with an All India Rank (AIR) of 96.

The outstanding achievement of Aniket boy underscores the dedication and hard work put forth in preparing for one of India’s most challenging entrance exams. His exceptional performance not only reflects his personal commitment but also highlights the quality of education and guidance provided by educators and mentors.

Securing a good position in the JEE Advanced exam is a testament to the student’s exceptional academic prowess and problem-solving abilities. His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring students across the country, encouraging them to pursue excellence in their academic pursuits.