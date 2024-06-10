34 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 10, 2024
type here...

Patna Boy Achieves Second Position in JEE Advanced 2024 from Guwahati Zone

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

June 10, Monday: A student hailing from Patna, Aniket Kumar, has secured the second position in the prestigious JEE Advanced 2024 examination from the Guwahati zone with an All India Rank (AIR) of 96.

- Advertisement -

The outstanding achievement of Aniket boy underscores the dedication and hard work put forth in preparing for one of India’s most challenging entrance exams. His exceptional performance not only reflects his personal commitment but also highlights the quality of education and guidance provided by educators and mentors.

Securing a good position in the JEE Advanced exam is a testament to the student’s exceptional academic prowess and problem-solving abilities. His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring students across the country, encouraging them to pursue excellence in their academic pursuits.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Environmental Crisis Threatens Deepor Beel Amid Government and Private Activities

The Hills Times -