Police Bust FICN Racket in Guwahati, Seize ₹1.5 Lakh in Fake Currency

Monday, October 21: In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a team of officers from the Gorchuk Police Station in Guwahati successfully busted a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Betkuchi. The operation, which took place yesterday, resulted in the arrest of two individuals involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency. The police seized fake notes totaling ₹1.50 lakh in ₹500 denominations from the suspects.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Purna Mani Rai, aged 35, and Ram Kumar Khati, aged 51, both hailing from the state of Sikkim. Their apprehension marks a critical step in curbing the spread of fake currency in the region, which has been a growing concern for law enforcement agencies and financial institutions alike. The fake notes recovered during the operation were neatly packed in five bundles, each consisting of ₹500 denomination bills.

The arrest took place after the police received a tip-off regarding the movement of counterfeit currency in the area. Acting on this information, the Gorchuk Police Station formed a specialized team to investigate the matter and track down those involved. The officers laid a trap at the ISBT in Betkuchi, a major hub for interstate travel, anticipating that the suspects would use this location for the distribution of fake currency. Their instincts proved correct, as they caught the two men red-handed with the counterfeit money.

The recovery of ₹1.50 lakh in fake currency is a significant development, as such operations often involve networks that extend beyond local borders. The fact that the suspects are from Sikkim suggests the possibility of a larger inter-state racket operating to distribute counterfeit currency in Assam and other parts of Northeast India. This raises concerns about the infiltration of fake notes into the region’s economy, which could potentially destabilize financial systems and harm local businesses.

Fake currency rackets are often linked to organized crime syndicates with international connections, and Assam has seen several such cases in the past. The latest bust has highlighted the need for heightened vigilance among law enforcement agencies and the public. While the amount seized in this particular operation may not seem enormous, the consequences of circulating counterfeit currency are far-reaching, affecting economic stability and trust in the monetary system.

Following the arrests, the police have launched a detailed investigation to uncover more about the origins of the fake notes and the extent of the racket. Initial investigations suggest that Rai and Khati were not acting alone and that a broader network could be involved. Authorities are now working to track down other members of the syndicate, both within and outside the state, to prevent further circulation of fake currency. The arrested individuals are being interrogated to extract crucial information that may lead to more arrests and seizures.

The police believe that the ISBT at Betkuchi was strategically chosen by the criminals as a distribution point due to its heavy flow of interstate travelers, making it easier to blend in and avoid suspicion. Counterfeiters often use such busy public spaces to pass off fake currency, knowing that it can go undetected for longer periods before being traced back to them. However, the swift action of the Gorchuk Police Station prevented the suspects from executing their plan.

This incident serves as a reminder for citizens to remain cautious and vigilant when handling currency, particularly high-value denominations such as ₹500 and ₹2000 notes, which are more frequently targeted by counterfeiters. The public has been urged to verify notes for authenticity by using simple checks such as watermarks, security threads, and microprint features that are standard on legitimate currency. Additionally, shopkeepers and businesses have been advised to be extra careful and report any suspicious notes to authorities immediately.

The successful bust of this racket by the Gorchuk Police is a testament to their dedication and efficiency in combating crime. It also underscores the importance of collaboration between various law enforcement agencies in tackling the circulation of fake currency, which remains a significant threat to the economy. This latest development has renewed calls for stricter border surveillance and enhanced cooperation between states to stop such activities at their source.

Assam’s growing prominence as a commercial hub makes it an attractive target for criminals looking to exploit the region’s economy through the circulation of fake currency. With this bust, the Assam police have sent a strong message that such illegal activities will not be tolerated, and offenders will be brought to justice.

In the aftermath of the arrests, the authorities are expected to ramp up their efforts to root out counterfeit currency networks and safeguard the financial security of the region. The investigation is still ongoing, and the police have expressed confidence that more breakthroughs will follow as they uncover deeper connections within the racket. Meanwhile, Purna Mani Rai and Ram Kumar Khati remain in police custody and are expected to face serious charges under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with counterfeit currency.