Guwahati
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Proposal to Rename Guwahati Railway Station to be Submitted to Centre

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces plans to submit a proposal to rename Guwahati Railway Station, reflecting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 15, Thursday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a formal proposal to rename Guwahati Railway Station will soon be submitted to the central government. The renaming is part of a broader initiative to honor and reflect the rich cultural heritage and history of Assam.

CM Sarma highlighted that the decision to rename the station is aligned with the sentiments of the local population, aiming to preserve and promote regional identity. The exact new name has not been disclosed, but it is expected to resonate with Assam’s cultural significance.

This move follows a series of similar renaming initiatives across the country, where historical and cultural factors have influenced the renaming of important landmarks. The proposal is currently being finalized and will be submitted to the Centre for approval.

The renaming of the Guwahati Railway Station is anticipated to receive a positive response, given the station’s importance as a major transportation hub in the Northeast. The initiative is seen as a step towards reinforcing Assam’s cultural identity on the national stage.

The Hills Times
