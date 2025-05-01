23.5 C
RPF Arrests Four for HSD Oil Theft from Power Car at Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 30: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Guwahati apprehended four individuals on April 29, in connection with the theft of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) oil from a Generator Brake Van, commonly known as a power car, attached to Train No. 12067 UP at Guwahati Railway Station.

According to an official statement, the action followed a memo received from the Senior Section Engineer of AC/TL/GHY, reporting the theft of HSD oil from the train’s power car.

Related Posts:

Responding swiftly, RPF officers and staff carried out a coordinated raid and search operation.

Their prompt response led to the successful arrest of four accused individuals and the recovery of 10 litres of stolen diesel oil.

In relation to the incident, a formal case was registered as Case No. 07/25 dated 29.04.2025 under Section 3(a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, along with Sections 154 and 164 of the Railways Act.

Following their arrest, the accused were produced before the Special Railway Magistrate (SRM), Guwahati.

Based on a request made by the Enquiry Officer of RPF/Guwahati, all four were remanded to judicial custody and have been sent to Central Jail, Lokhra, Guwahati.

This incident is part of a broader crackdown on criminal activities by the RPF.

In March alone, the force arrested 19 individuals for theft-related offences, and its momentum continued through April, with 22 more arrests made up to the current date.

The RPF reiterated its commitment to safeguarding railway property and maintaining the safety and security of rail operations across the zone.

