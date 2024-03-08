Sonowal lauds UNNATI 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways and ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal said that UNNATI 2024 is a gamechanger initiative by PM Narendra Modi which is going to boost development of newer industries in the Northeast.

He made this statement post Union cabinet led by PM Modi decision to implement Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, 2024 (UNNATI 2024).

“The UNNATI 2024 is a gamechanger initiative by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji which going to boost development of newer industries in the Northeast. The vision of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the region as the Powerhouse of India’s economic growth is being realised with this massive initiative for economic growth and huge prospect for employment generation in the region. With a financial outlay of more than ₹10,000 crores, the Northeast adds another reason for newer investment by manufacturing companies to set up their plants. Modiji’s commitment to empower ‘Act East policy’ through the UNNATI 2024 will not only propel growth in the region but also act as a multiplier for trade and commerce of India with South East Asia,” Sonowal said.