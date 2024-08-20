Three Doctors Assaulted at GMCH; Five Detained After FIR Filed

HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: On August 19, three doctors from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were reportedly assaulted by attendants accompanying a patient. The incident has sparked outrage among the medical community and raised concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals.

According to sources, the altercation occurred within the hospital premises, where the doctors were allegedly attacked by the attendants. An FIR was promptly filed following the incident, leading to the detention of five individuals involved in the assault.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, and security measures at the hospital have been reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future. The medical fraternity has condemned the assault and demanded strict action against those responsible, stressing the need for a safe working environment for doctors and healthcare workers.