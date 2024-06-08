Two Arrested in Bribery Scandal at Guwahati Revenue Circle

June 8, Saturday: In a significant crackdown on corruption, two officials from the Guwahati Revenue Circle have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes. Acting on a tip-off, the vigilance team apprehended the duo while they were caught red-handed accepting illegal payments for processing land-related documents.

A senior official from the vigilance team commented, “This operation underscores our commitment to eradicating corruption and ensuring transparency in public services. We will continue to take stringent actions against such malpractices.”

The vigilance team also conducted searches at the residences and offices of the accused, where they reportedly found incriminating documents and unaccounted cash. The evidence collected during these searches will be used to build a strong case against the accused.

Public reaction to the arrests has been mixed. While some citizens praised the vigilance team for their proactive approach, others expressed concern about the prevalence of corruption in government offices.