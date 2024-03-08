18 C
Two fake SSC candidates in police net

GUWAHATI, March 7:  Police arrested two fake candidates appearing for SSC exam in Guwahati.

According to reports, the youths had come from Uttar Pradesh to appear for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held at the Ecom tower in Guwahati’s Borjhar.

The two youths had allegedly produced fake admit cards, AADHAR and other relevant documents in order to appear in the SSC exam, reports said.

The incident reportedly unfolded after the other candidates suspected the duo and approached them regarding valid documents.

The duo were nabbed and handed over to the police, reports added.

