Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Utpal Baruah from Guwahati Becomes Proud Beneficiary of PM SuryaGhar Scheme

Utpal Baruah from Garchuk, Guwahati, installed a rooftop solar system under the PM SuryaGhar scheme, receiving Central and State subsidies within a month.

Guwahati
Updated:
HT Digital

August 21, Wednesday: Shri Utpal Baruah from Garchuk, Guwahati, has proudly become a beneficiary of the PM SuryaGhar scheme, designed to promote sustainable energy through rooftop solar installations. Mr. Baruah successfully installed a solar system on his rooftop and received both Central and State subsidies within just one month of the installation.

The achievement was highlighted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took to social media to celebrate the success of the scheme. In his tweet, CM Sarma stated, “Shri Utpal Baruah from Garchuk, Guwahati is a proud beneficiary of the PM SuryaGhar scheme. He installed the rooftop solar system in his house and has received Central and State subsidy within 1 month of the installation.”

This successful implementation is part of a broader initiative under the PM SuryaGhar scheme, which aims to encourage households across India to adopt solar energy, thereby contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. CM Sarma further urged citizens to become part of this solar revolution, emphasizing the environmental and economic benefits of transitioning to renewable energy sources.

The PM SuryaGhar scheme has been instrumental in making solar power accessible to many households, providing substantial subsidies to ease the initial costs of installation. As more individuals like Shri Utpal Baruah join the movement, the state of Assam is taking significant strides towards achieving its green energy goals.

