Welfare Schemes Announced for Old Age Home Inmates in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 23, Friday: The Assam government has announced a series of welfare schemes aimed at improving the living conditions of inmates in old age homes across Guwahati. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that elderly residents receive the care and support they need in their later years.

These welfare schemes are designed to address various aspects of elderly care, including health services, nutrition, and recreational activities. By focusing on these key areas, the government aims to enhance the overall quality of life for senior citizens residing in these homes.

The move has been welcomed by many as a positive step towards ensuring that the elderly are treated with dignity and respect, receiving the attention and care they deserve. With these new measures in place, the government is committed to providing a better standard of living for one of the most vulnerable segments of society.