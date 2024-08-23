29 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 23, 2024
type here...

Welfare Schemes Announced for Old Age Home Inmates in Guwahati

The Assam government has introduced new welfare schemes for inmates of old age homes in Guwahati, focusing on enhancing their quality of life and providing better care facilities.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 23, Friday: The Assam government has announced a series of welfare schemes aimed at improving the living conditions of inmates in old age homes across Guwahati. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that elderly residents receive the care and support they need in their later years.

- Advertisement -

These welfare schemes are designed to address various aspects of elderly care, including health services, nutrition, and recreational activities. By focusing on these key areas, the government aims to enhance the overall quality of life for senior citizens residing in these homes.

The move has been welcomed by many as a positive step towards ensuring that the elderly are treated with dignity and respect, receiving the attention and care they deserve. With these new measures in place, the government is committed to providing a better standard of living for one of the most vulnerable segments of society.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Crime rates rise where indigenous Assamese are in minority: CM

The Hills Times -