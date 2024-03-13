17 C
Workshop On Puppetry At Arya Vidyapeeth College

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 12: A day-long seminar and workshop on puppet dance was held at Arya Vidyapeeth College on Tuesday under the DBT-Star College Scheme of the department of biotechnology, Government of India.

The seminar and workshop was inaugurated by the head of the department of anthropology, professor Monmee Sonowal. The seminar and workshop was conducted under the training of Binita Devi, National Tagore scholarship from the Ministry of culture, government of India and Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award from Sangeet Natak Academy.

Seminars and workshops include lectures on various aspects of puppetry and demonstrations on how to operate and make puppets. The seminars and workshops were attended by more than 100 students. The students made puppets and performed puppet shows. The students were shown the Ankiya bhaona “Ram Vijay” by Srimanta Sankardeva through puppetry medium.

The programme was attended by Binita Devi who discussed in detail how puppetry is involved in education. Binita Devi was assisted by Simanta Sarma, National Senior Fellowship from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Dhruba Jyoti Kalita, scholarship from the Ministry of culture, government of India. The seminar and workshop were attended by the professors of Arya Vidyapeeth College.

