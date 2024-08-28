3 Mizo women rescued from Syria; extend gratitude to CM for safe return

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Three Mizo women who were stranded in Syria for over 20 months have returned safely to Mizoram, expressing their deep gratitude to Chief Minister Lalduhoma during a meeting, a press release informed on Wednesday.

The women, who faced significant hardships abroad, were warmly welcomed back by the Chief Minister, who assured them of the state’s support and highlighted the role of the Mizo Diaspora Cell in assisting Mizos in distress overseas.

According to the official release, the women were sent to Syria in 2022 by a private placement agency in Mizoram to work as housemaids. However, they were sent without proper working visas, leading to their harassment by Syrian authorities.

The situation of these individuals was brought to public attention through the dedicated efforts of Lalremsangi Fanai, the spokesperson for the Mizoram BJP, who was instrumental in initiating the legal proceedings required for their repatriation.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, along with Home Minister K Sapdanga, began efforts to rescue and repatriate the women in May of this year.

After months of diplomatic and legal negotiations, the women finally arrived in Aizawl on August 24, 2024.

The Chief Minister further informed them about the Mizo Diaspora Cell, an initiative aimed at providing assistance to Mizos facing difficulties abroad, and assured them that the state would continue to support its citizens in similar situations.

Meanwhile, the women, who hail from villages in the Champhai and Hnahthial districts, will soon return to their homes, marking the end of a long and challenging ordeal.

Their return is a testament to the collective efforts of the Mizoram government, local leaders, and community members who worked tirelessly to ensure their safety and return.