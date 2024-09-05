30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Assam Police push back 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing border

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back five Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

“Maintaining alert along the Indo- Bangladesh border, @assampolice managed to identify and push back Bangladeshi nationals at 00:40 hours last night”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Md. Sabir Rahman, Md. Sakil, Dilwar Hussain, Md. Ali, and Md. Bhaijit.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: 1. Md. Sabir Rahman, 2. Md. Sakil, 3. Dilwar Hussain, 4. Md. Ali, 5. Md. Bhaijit. We are committed to an infiltration free Assam!”, the Chief Minister added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times
Assam CM visits Padumoni Aai Than; plans for spiritual, tourism progress

The Hills Times -
