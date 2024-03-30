25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 30, 2024
type here...

Bus plunges off a bridge in South Africa, killing 45 people. An 8-year-old is the only survivor

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A bus carrying worshippers on a long-distance trip from Botswana to an Easter weekend church gathering in South Africa plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass on Thursday and burst into flames as it hit the rocky ground below, killing at least 45 people, authorities said. The only survivor was an 8-year-old child who was receiving medical attention for serious injuries.

The Limpopo provincial government said the bus veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge in northern South Africa and plunged 50 meters (164 feet) into a ravine before busting into flames.

- Advertisement -

Search operations were ongoing, the provincial government said, but many bodies were burned beyond recognition and trapped inside the vehicle, while others had been thrown from the bus.

The crash happened near the town of Mokopane, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the South African capital, Pretoria.

Hours after the crash, smoke seeped from the mangled, burned wreck underneath the concrete bridge. Authorities said it appeared that the driver lost control and the bus ploughed into the barriers along the side of the bridge and then over the edge. The driver was one of the dead.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the victims appeared to be all from Botswana and had been on their way to the town of Moria in Limpopo for a popular Easter weekend pilgrimage that attracts hundreds of thousands of worshippers from South Africa and neighboring countries who follow the Zion Christian Church.

- Advertisement -

Ramaphosa had phoned Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi to offer his condolences and said the South African government would do all it can to help, according to a statement from Ramaphosa’s office.

Provincial authorities said the bus had a Botswana license plate.

South African Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga was in Limpopo province for a road safety campaign and changed plans to visit the crash scene after hearing the “devastating news,” the national Department of Transport said. She said there was an investigation underway into the cause of the crash and offered her condolences to the families of the victims.

The South African government often warns motorists to be cautious during the Easter holidays, which is a particularly busy and dangerous time for road travel. More than 200 people died in road crashes during the Easter weekend last year.

- Advertisement -

Just a day before the bus crash, the South African government called on people to be extra careful on Thursday and Friday because of the expected high volumes traveling by road to Moria.

The Zion Christian Church has its headquarters in Moria and this year is the first time its Easter pilgrimage is set to go ahead since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP)

 

 

 

10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mob in Mexico brutally beats suspected kidnapper to death hours before...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages