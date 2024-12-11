Dhubri-Phulbari bridge to boost Assam-Bhutan tourism: CS

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota emphasized the transformative potential of the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge in enhancing tourism between Assam and Bhutan during the Bhutan Tourism Event held in Guwahati, a press release said on Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Government of Bhutan to strengthen regional tourism and bilateral ties.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Secretary highlighted how the four-lane Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge on National Highway 127B, connecting Assam’s Dhubri to Meghalaya’s Phulbari, will significantly reduce travel time and improve access to Bhutan for tourists.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota stated, “highlighted how enhanced connectivity through roadways, railways, and airways is driving a rise in unique tourist inflows into Assam and the Northeast across all seasons.”

Had the privilege of attending the Bhutan Tourism Event, organized by the Government of Bhutan, in Guwahati.



Additionally, the foundation stone for the bridge was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18, 2021, and its completion is expected to serve as a game-changer for tourism in the region.

The Chief Secretary also lauded the operationalization of the Immigration Check Post at Darranga, near the Indo-Bhutan border, facilitated by the proactive support of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The post, established in record time, allows international tourists from third countries to travel through Darranga, boosting cross-border tourism flows.

Encouraging collaboration, Kota further urged tour operators from Assam and Bhutan to create niche itineraries combining destinations in East Bhutan and Assam.

He also advocated for sustainable, high-value, low-volume tourism, keeping in mind the carrying capacity of these unique destinations.

Meanwhile, the event saw participation from Bhutan’s Consul General in Guwahati, Jigme Thinley Namgyal, former Bhutan Home Minister Lyonpo Minjur Dorji, Dr. J B Ekka, Principal Secretary Tourism Assam, and the Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC).

“Such platforms are vital for fostering bilateral relations and promoting tourism and cultural exchange”, Kota added.