Mass Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Removal of NEA Chief Kulman Ghising

KATHMANDU: Nepal witnessed massive protests on Tuesday following the sudden dismissal of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director Kulman Ghising.

The decision, taken on Monday night, has sparked widespread public outrage, with demonstrators flooding the streets of Kathmandu demanding his reinstatement. Clashes erupted between protesters and police near the parliament, underscoring the intensity of the opposition.

- Advertisement -

As tensions escalated, security forces struggled to contain the growing crowds attempting to breach restricted areas.

The protests took a more aggressive turn later in the evening when members of the All Nepal National Independent Students Union (Revolutionary) set an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on fire, condemning the government’s decision as a politically motivated move aimed at destabilizing Nepal’s energy sector.

Ghising’s removal was formalized during a cabinet meeting at Singha Durbar on Monday, where Hitendra Dev Shakya was reinstated as NEA’s Managing Director. Shakya, who previously held the position before being replaced by Ghising, had been embroiled in a prolonged legal battle over his removal. Despite 31 Supreme Court hearings, his case remained unresolved. His reappointment, just days before his original term was set to expire, has drawn significant criticism, with many alleging political interference in the decision.

Ghising is widely credited with transforming Nepal’s power sector by eliminating the country’s notorious 18-hour power cuts. Under his leadership, Nepal saw major improvements in electricity availability and infrastructure development. However, his dismissal was reportedly based on a poor performance review, which many believe was deliberately manipulated. While Ghising’s self-assessment for the fiscal year 2023-24 rated his performance at 98.99%, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation shockingly assigned him a score of zero. In previous years, his scores had been consistently high at 94.23% and 98.94%, further fueling suspicions of political maneuvering behind his removal.

- Advertisement -

Protesters accused the government of prioritizing political agendas over national progress, chanting slogans such as “Ujyalo Nepal Zindabad” (Long Live Bright Nepal) and “Adharo Sarkar Murdabad” (Down with the Dark Government).

“Kulman Ghising had just three months left in his tenure, yet he was ousted in what appears to be a political coup. This move by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is an attack on democracy, and we are back on the streets to fight for institutional integrity,” said Narayan Sharma, one of the protesters.

With public anger growing, the government faces increasing pressure to justify its decision. Many fear that Ghising’s removal could reverse the progress made in Nepal’s energy sector, raising concerns about political instability and governance. Protests are expected to continue as demands for transparency and accountability intensify.