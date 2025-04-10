13 Killed in Lightning Strikes Across Bihar; CM Announces ₹4 Lakh Relief

HT Digital

BEGUSARAI, APR 10: At least 13 people lost their lives after being struck by lightning across four districts in Bihar, according to an official release quoted by news agency PTI on Wednesday. The tragic incidents occurred amid volatile weather conditions affecting parts of India.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed that Begusarai reported five fatalities, Darbhanga four, Madhubani three, and Samastipur one. Expressing his sorrow over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

As part of the state’s relief efforts, CM Kumar announced an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim. He also urged citizens to strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department to minimize the risk of such tragedies in the future.

The incident highlights the growing threat posed by lightning strikes in Bihar. According to the Bihar Economic Survey 2024–25, presented during the state budget session in February, the state recorded 275 lightning and thunderstorm-related deaths in 2023 alone—an alarming figure underscoring the vulnerability of its population to extreme weather.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Andhra Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from April 9 to 13. The warning covers North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

According to an IMD press note, a well-marked low-pressure system is currently located over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. This system, associated with cyclonic circulation up to the middle troposphere, is expected to drift northwards and then recurve northeastward while weakening over the central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the IMD warned that maximum temperatures across NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP are likely to remain 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal over the next three days. In Rayalaseema, the mercury may rise by up to 3 degrees during the same period.

As instances of extreme weather become more frequent, states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh continue to grapple with safeguarding their populations. Authorities are closely monitoring developments and advising people to stay alert and follow all precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of severe weather events.