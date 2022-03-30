3,400 Communal Riot Cases Registered In Country From 2016 To 2020: Govt To Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI, March 29 (PTI): Nearly 3,400 communal riot cases were registered in the country between 2016 and 2020, Union minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister also said that 2.76 lakh rioting cases were registered in the country during the said period.

Quoting the reports of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Rai said 857 communal or religious riot cases were registered in 2020, 438 in 2019, 512 in 2018, 723 in 2017 and 869 in 2016.

As many as 51,606 rioting cases were registered in 2020, 45,985 were in 2019, 57,828 in 2018, 58,880 in 2017 and 61,974 in 2016, he said replying to a written question.