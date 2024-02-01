16 C
Thursday, February 1, 2024
350 Muslims undertake 6-day march to Ayodhya

AYODHYA (UP), Jan 31: Completing a six-day foot march from Lucknow, 350 Muslim devotees reached Ayodhya and paid obeisance at the Ram temple.

Led by Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS-backed Muslim organisation, the group started their journey from Lucknow on January 25, Shahid Saeed, media in-charge of MRM, said on Wednesday.

Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the group of 350 Muslim devotees, reached Ayodhya on Tuesday after covering around 150 km on foot amid the biting cold, he said.

They stopped every 25 kilometres for rest at night and continued their journey next morning, he added.

After six days, the devotees with worn-out shoes and weary feet reached Ayodhya and paid their obeisance to the newly consecrated Ram Lalla idol, Saeed said.

“The devotees considered this dignified darshan of Imam-e-Hind Ram as an enduring and cherished memory,” he said, adding that this act by the Muslim worshippers conveyed a message of unity, integrity, sovereignty, and harmony.

After the darshan, MRM convener Raja Raees and provincial coordinator Sher Ali Khan who led the group said Lord Ram is the ancestor of all.

Raees and Khan emphasised that love for country and humanity take precedence over religion, caste, and creed.

They stressed that no religion teaches criticism, mockery, or disdain for others. (PTI)

 

