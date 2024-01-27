4 dead after massive truck-car collision in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

HT Digital,

Hoshiarpur, Jan 27: Four individuals lost their lives and another person was critically injured following a truck-car collision in Hoshiarpur, Punjab on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The vehicles collided on the Jammu-Jalandhar National State Highway, resulting in the car igniting into flames and the truck toppling over. Local police were alerted and, with the assistance of bystanders, transported the injured to Dasuha’s government hospital.

Given the severity of their injuries, they were later transferred to Amritsar Medical College for advanced care. A local resident who witnessed the accident informed the police. He said that the car was running on CNG, which likely caused the fire.

A doctor at Dasuha’s hospital noted that the truck driver’s condition was serious and thus recommended he be transferred to the government hospital in Amritsar. A police official confirmed that an investigation into the accident is ongoing. More information is expected soon.