16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 26, 2024
type here...

Actor Thalapathy Vijay announces his political debut ahead of Lok Sabha polls

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Chennai, Jan 26: Popular actor Thalapathy Vijay is soon to announce his political party, a decision that was supported by the general council of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. This move comes ahead of the significant Lok Sabha elections.

- Advertisement -

The decision was made at a meeting in Chennai on Thursday, where it was confirmed that Vijay was encouraged to register his party and take on the role of president. It was also decided that he would draft the party’s by-laws.

The party registration process is expected to be completed within a month. Vijay, who has a vast fan base in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, has been an active participant in public welfare activities.

He had previously visited the families of those who lost their lives in the Thuthukudi Police firing in 2018, indicating his seriousness towards a political career. Post this incident, his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has been more involved in political activities and even contested in the Tamil Nadu local body elections.

Vijay has also recently visited flood-hit areas in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu to provide relief material. Although he had hinted at a political debut in 2026, his fans have been urging him to expedite the process of party registration.

6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: 4 picnicers seriously injured after miscreants attack group in Mangaldoi

The Hills Times - 0
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan