Actor Thalapathy Vijay announces his political debut ahead of Lok Sabha polls

HT Digital,

Chennai, Jan 26: Popular actor Thalapathy Vijay is soon to announce his political party, a decision that was supported by the general council of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. This move comes ahead of the significant Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was made at a meeting in Chennai on Thursday, where it was confirmed that Vijay was encouraged to register his party and take on the role of president. It was also decided that he would draft the party’s by-laws.

The party registration process is expected to be completed within a month. Vijay, who has a vast fan base in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, has been an active participant in public welfare activities.

He had previously visited the families of those who lost their lives in the Thuthukudi Police firing in 2018, indicating his seriousness towards a political career. Post this incident, his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has been more involved in political activities and even contested in the Tamil Nadu local body elections.

Vijay has also recently visited flood-hit areas in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu to provide relief material. Although he had hinted at a political debut in 2026, his fans have been urging him to expedite the process of party registration.