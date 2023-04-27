31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Actress Shruti Hassan and beau explore the spiritual side; Kamakhya Temple

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Guwahati 27 April: Shruti Hassan, a renowned Bollywood actress, and her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika recently visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, to seek blessings and learn more about the temple’s cultural significance. The couple was photographed at the temple complex, accompanied by Shantanu’s family, where they could be seen praying and admiring the site’s magnificent surroundings.

 

The Kamakhya Temple is a respected spiritual site in India, famed for its Tantric practices and devotion to the goddess Kamakhya. Shruti and Shantanu’s visit to the temple allowed them to acquire knowledge more about the temple’s rich history and traditions.

Despite their hectic schedules, Shruti and Shantanu found time to visit the temple, where they were dressed casually yet elegantly. Their visit to the temple fuelled dating rumors, but the duo has remained tight-lipped about their future plans.

 

Nonetheless, the couple’s visit to the Kamakhya Temple appeared to be an enriching and uplifting experience, as they were spotted departing with grins on their faces. Their tour shows the richness of India’s cultural diversity as well as the importance of exploring various spiritual practices.

Shruti and Shantanu’s visit to the Kamakhya Temple is a great reminder of the value of seeking out new experiences and connecting with people from other cultures. It’s amazing to see celebrities exploring India’s rich cultural legacy and sharing their experiences with the rest of the globe.

India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
Oldest university in India
Spectacular Border Gateways Of India
