Sunday, February 11, 2024
Adani Ports bags top spot for climate action

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 11: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has bagged the highest ranking for its climate initiatives and environmental efforts as per evaluations by four international rating agencies.

The company has been awarded an A- leadership band by the CDP, acknowledging its commitment to the most effective strategies to address climate change. APSEZ has also achieved first place in the environmental category of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023, outshining 324 top companies in the Global Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector.

According to Sustainalytics Low Carbon Transition Rating, APSEZ is at the top of the ports industry. The company’s projected emissions are in line with a 1.7oC increase in global temperature, but it has pledged to achieve net zero by 2040. Sustainalytics has given APSEZ a low to negligible risk rating for its environmental practices.

APSEZ was also given a ‘Advanced’ rating in the recent Energy Transition Rating by Moody’s. In India, APSEZ secured the top spot for ESG performance across all sectors. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, a part of the diverse Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to a comprehensive Transport Utility offering a complete solution from its port entrance to the customer’s entrance.

