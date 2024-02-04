19 C
After notice to Kejriwal, fresh notice issued against AAP minister Atishi over MLA poaching claims

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 4: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has issued a new notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding evidence to back his allegations of poaching attempts by the BJP. Reports indicate that the Crime Branch also served a notice to AAP leader and minister Atishi regarding the same issue, giving her a three-day time frame to respond.

A letter signed by Pankaj Arora, ACP of Central Range Crime, stated that the Crime Branch is conducting an inquiry on a complaint regarding the allegations that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to AAP’s sitting MLAs to defect and join the BJP. The allegations were made by Kejriwal on January 27, 2024.

The notice from the Crime Branch requested Kejriwal to submit any evidence and information related to the alleged crime by February 5. Earlier, a team from the Crime Branch visited AAP leader Atishi’s residence to deliver a notice about her claims that the BJP was trying to entice AAP MLAs with monetary rewards to topple the government, an operation she termed ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’.

Meanwhile, the ED has approached the Delhi court against Kejriwal for not adhering to ED summons in the Delhi excise policy case, a day after the Chief Minister missed the fifth summons in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

 

