26.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...

Amit Shah Mocks Rahul Gandhi For Contesting From Two Lok Sabha Seats

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BODELI (GUJARAT), May 4: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, claiming that the Congress leader will lose from Rae Bareli by a huge margin.

Addressing a gathering at Bodeli town in the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district, Shah accused the opposition INDIA bloc of robbing the quota meant for Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

- Advertisement -

“The Congress is fighting elections under their leader Rahul Gandhi. When he lost elections from Amethi, he went to Wayanad. As he has realised that he will lose from Wayanad this time, he is also contesting from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi,” he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi had contested from the Amethi and Wayanad seats. While he won from Wayanad, he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani.

“Rahul Baba, take my advice. The problem is with you, not with the seats. You will lose from Rae Bareli also, by a huge margin. Even if you run away, people will find you,” the senior BJP leader said while campaigning for Jashubhai Rathva, the BJP candidate for Chhota Udaipur (ST) Lok Sabha seat.

He said “Rahul Baba and company” were spreading a lie that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will abolish reservations if he wins another term.

- Advertisement -

“Rahul Baba, Modi had a full majority in 2014 and 2019. But, he never touched the reservation meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. This is Modi”s guarantee that till the BJP is in power, no one can touch your reservation.”

The Union minister alleged that it was the INDIA bloc that robbed the quota meant for the Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

“After forming the government in Karnataka, they (Congress) gave 4 per cent reservation to Muslims by robbing the 4 per cent quota meant for OBCs, and in Andhra Pradesh, they gave five per cent reservation to Muslims, which effectively reduced the quota meant for OBCs,” Shah claimed.

If the opposition comes to power, they will snatch the quota meant for these classes and give it to Muslims, he said.

- Advertisement -

“I want to ask the opposition if they want to take back the reservation given to Muslims in those states. This is like “ulta chor kotwal ko dante” (pot calling the kettle black). They were the ones who snatched the reservation, but they are levelling allegations against Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Shah further alleged that the Congress had tried to stall the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had sent an invitation to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and even Arvind Kejriwal for the consecration of the Ram temple. But no one came. Why? Because they are afraid of their vote bank. I hope you know who their vote bank is. But we are not afraid of that vote bank,” he said.

The Union minister said PM Modi has eliminated terrorism from the country during his ten-year rule.

“There was a time when infiltrators from Pakistan ran away after carrying out bomb blasts in the country every day, but the previous Congress governments never took steps, fearing it would upset their vote bank. It was Modi who eliminated terrorists by entering their houses,” he said.

Shah claimed that the Congress was “anti-Adivasi” since the beginning, which is why it never allowed a member of the tribal community to become the country”s President for nearly 70 years.

Modi gave the country a tribal President for the first time in the form of Droupadi Murmu, he said. (PTI)

7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM Modi a ‘shahanshaah’, cut off from public: Priyanka Gandhi

The Hills Times -
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes