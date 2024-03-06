Anti terror agency announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information on Bengaluru cafe bomber

HT Digital,
Bengaluru, March 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the bomber involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.
The agency assures the informant’s anonymity. The incident occurred on March 1, when a bomb exploded in the popular cafe in the Whitefield area, injuring at least 10 individuals. The detonation was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), found in a bag left by a man. CCTV footage reveals the suspect, donned in a grey t-shirt, cap, and mask, leaving the cafe after a nine-minute stay.
The bag containing the IED was left behind by him. Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar estimates the suspect’s age to be around 28-30 years. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Substances Act by both the NIA and the Bengaluru Police in relation to the incident.