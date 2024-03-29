27 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita preparing to be next Delhi CM: Union Minister

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 29: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has alleged that Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is preparing to assume her husband’s position.

- Advertisement -

This claim comes in the wake of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Sunita Kejriwal has since been addressing the press from her husband’s chair.

Puri’s statement follows a hint by Union Minister Anurag Thakur that Sunita might emulate Rabri Devi, who took over as Bihar Chief Minister after her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed for corruption.

Puri criticised Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged involvement in a liquor scam, despite his earlier pledge to avoid corruption. Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case on March 21 and is currently in the custody of the central probe agency.

12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Russian intelligence received inputs of ISIS attack threat: Reports

The Hills Times - 0
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein