Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita preparing to be next Delhi CM: Union Minister

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 29: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has alleged that Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is preparing to assume her husband’s position.

This claim comes in the wake of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Sunita Kejriwal has since been addressing the press from her husband’s chair.

Puri’s statement follows a hint by Union Minister Anurag Thakur that Sunita might emulate Rabri Devi, who took over as Bihar Chief Minister after her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed for corruption.

Puri criticised Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged involvement in a liquor scam, despite his earlier pledge to avoid corruption. Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case on March 21 and is currently in the custody of the central probe agency.