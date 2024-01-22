Ayodhya Welcomes Dignitaries: Grand Influx of VVIPs as Ram Mandir Inauguration Nears

AYODHYA, Jan 22: The holy city of Ayodhya is witnessing a grand influx of VVIPs as the countdown to the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir draws near. A diverse array of dignitaries, including film stars, cricketers, industrialists, artists, ministers, and religious leaders, have descended upon Ayodhya to partake in the auspicious event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony.

Among the prominent arrivals, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, graced the occasion, expressing their sentiments on this historic day.

“It is a historic day,” remarked Nita Ambani, while Mukesh Ambani declared, “Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country.”

A notable list of industrialists, including Sunil Bharti Mittal, Anil Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Ananya Birla, have also reached Ayodhya to be a part of the consecration ceremony. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, and his wife Shloka Mehta, as well as Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, are among the distinguished attendees.

Ayodhya is under a multi-layered security cover for the event, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and AI-equipped drones monitoring the movement of people. Plainclothes police personnel have been deployed at the venue to ensure security.

The invitees list for the event includes over 7,000 people, with 506 A-listers in attendance. Business magnates such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are among the prominent personalities invited to the event.

The consecration ceremony, scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm, is expected to conclude by 1 pm. Following the rituals, Prime Minister Modi will address the gathering. The prestigious guest list features industrialists like Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani, and others.

The rituals for ‘Pran Pratishtha’ commenced on January 16, starting from the Saryu river, and are set to culminate on Monday afternoon during the ‘Abhijeet Muhurta,’ as per the trust.

The event is garnering global attention, with plans for special festivities in temples across the country and events organized by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) or Hindu diaspora groups in various parts of the world, including Washington DC, Paris, and Sydney.