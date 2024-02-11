BJP announces candidates for Rajya Sabha biennial elections

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections across several states on Sunday. From Bihar, the BJP has nominated Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh, and from Chhattisgarh, Raja Devendra Pratap Singh.

Other candidates include Subhash Barala from Haryana, Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage from Karnataka, Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand, and Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh will see RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant, and Navin Jain contesting. Meanwhile, 58 Rajya Sabha members, including eight Central Ministers, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and BJP national President JP Nadda, will end their terms by early May this year.

The eight ministers retiring by April 2-3 include Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Murleedharan, Narayan Rane, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Ashwini Vaishnaw. Along with them, 47 other MPs, including Manmohan Singh and Nadda, will also retire.

MPs retiring include 28 from the BJP, 11 from Congress, four each from Trinamool Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, two each from Biju Janata Dal, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Janata Dal (United), and one each from YSRCP, Shiv Sena, NCP, Telugu Desam Party, and Sikkim Democratic Front.

Notable retirees include Jaya Bachchan from Samajwadi Party, Anil Baluni and Prakash Javadekar from BJP, and Amar Patnaik from BJD. The retirement of these MPs and the outcome of the forthcoming general elections will influence the representation of each political party in the Upper House in the next Lok Sabha term. Presently, the BJP has 93 seats in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress has 30, the Trinamool Congress has 13, and there are six nominated members, among others, in the 239-member house with six vacancies.