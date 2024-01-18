CCTV cameras installed around TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh’s house post HC order

KOLKATA, Jan 17: The West Bengal government on Wednesday informed the Calcutta High Court that it installed 10 CCTV cameras in surrounding areas of the residence of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, an accused in an alleged ration distribution scam.

The court had on Tuesday asked the state to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed immediately around the house of Sheikh. A lookout notice has also been issued against him by the ED.

- Advertisement -

Advocate General Kishore Dutta informed the court of Justice Jay Sengupta that 10 CCTV cameras have been installed in the areas surrounding the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali, which is a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh’s brother told reporters he came to know about the installation of CCTV cameras when police “approached him for help” about power connection to run the devices.

“I have also installed such cameras in my home for security reasons,” his brother, who lives close by, said.

On a query by the high court, it was told that the Trinamool Congress leader is yet to be traced.

- Advertisement -

On January 5, three Enforcement Department (ED) officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged allegedly by supporters of Sheikh, when they tried to raid his residence in North 24 Parganas district.

The ED has said the probe into the money trail in the alleged ration distribution scam in which it has arrested West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, has led the central agency to Sheikh.

The probe agency has also prayed for transfer of investigation to the CBI into the assault on its officers.

The West Bengal government submitted before Justice Sengupta that an application has been made before the lower court concerned, for inclusion of attempt to murder and dacoity sections of IPC against the accused in the attack on the ED officers.

- Advertisement -

The court, during the hearing on Tuesday, had said that Section 307 (attempt to murder) should be included in the case, considering that an ED officer suffered serious injury on his head. (PTI)