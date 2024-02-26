18 C
Chhattisgarh: Armed force jawan killed in IED blast in Bijapur district

Bijapur, Feb 26: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan, identified as Ram Ashish Yadav, lost his life in an IED blast in Bijapur district on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a Road Opening Party (ROP) of the CAF, which included Yadav, was moving from Gandokalpara to Kutulpara from the Bechapal police camp near the Dantewada district border.

The explosion happened in Bechapal Padampara. The ROP is an anti-Naxal operation aimed at clearing both sides of the road before the movement of security personnel to avoid ambush attacks from ultras hiding in the jungle.

The police stated that the Bechapal camp was established over a year ago and Naxals frequently plant IEDs to hinder police movement and cause casualties.

Despite the presence of a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), risks were inevitable due to the vast area. Yadav, a head constable, stepped on the pressure IED, leading to his immediate death.

He had joined the police department in 1997 and hailed from Asnwar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. An FIR for murder has been registered at the Mirtur police station.

