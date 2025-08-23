Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Leaves Several Missing, Rescue Operations Underway

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 23 A cloudburst hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Friday night, rendering several people suspected missing and wreaking havoc as debris rolled over houses and buildings.

- Advertisement -

The Tharali market area and Tharali tehsil complex were under heavy debris, officials said. Dwellings, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and a number of shops and vehicles were also extensively damaged.

In Sagwara village, a panic was created after a girl was reported stuck under a pile of debris in a building. In the Chepdon market area, however, several shops were severely damaged.

Officials said people were evacuated from their residences as rescue efforts by NDRF and SDRF personnel started late on Friday night. But rerouted roads and incessant rains have delayed relief operations. Tharali-Gwaldam and Tharali-Sagwara roads are closed due to landslides and debris and traffic movement has been affected.

Videos posted online depicted residents swimming through knee-high water and making their ways through houses hidden under mud and debris. Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said several houses, including the SDM’s official residence, were fully damaged.

- Advertisement -

Relief camps have also been established to help the displaced residents, said Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash. Police also said numerous families have already been relocated to safety.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that he remains in close contact with the administration and keeping a close watch on developments. On X, he posted prayers for the security of citizens and promised unabated rescue and relief operations.

This is in the midst of an otherwise heavy monsoon season in Uttarakhand, which has caused several cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Earlier this month, Harsil and Dharali had witnessed cloudbursts, causing flash floods, with several missing people and damaged infrastructure. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand through August 25.

Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Dehradun will receive heavy rain on August 23; Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh on August 24; and Garhwal Hills, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh on August 25.