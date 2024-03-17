Congress alleges PM Modi and Amit Shah orchestrated electoral bond scam

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 17: The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the Electoral Bond scam. The party claims that the BJP has gained the most from this scheme and controlled the entire process.

- Advertisement -

Congress General Secretary of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, at a press conference at the AICC headquarters, termed the scandal as the ‘biggest extortion racket’ led by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Ramesh stated that the BJP used various methods to gather funds, including coercion and manipulation of investigative agencies. He pointed out four ways used by the BJP to collect donations, which included forcing companies, direct bribes, and the creation of shell companies.

Ramesh criticised the freezing of Congress party accounts before the General Elections, accusing the BJP of using ‘tax terrorism’ and a ‘surgical strike’ against the opposition. Ramesh expressed hope that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would remain impartial and uphold constitutional expectations.

He urged the ECI to address complaints against the Prime Minister and Home Minister as diligently as they do for opposition parties. In response to questions about the long electoral schedule, Ramesh suggested that it might be to facilitate extensive campaigning by the Prime Minister. He repeated the Congress’s demand for a 100% count of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips to ensure voter confidence.

- Advertisement -

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has concluded successfully with extensive coverage across 106 districts, as highlighted by Ramesh, a Congress leader. He underscored the yatra’s conclusion at the Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, a tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar in the midst of constitutional amendment debates.

Ramesh also announced the forthcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting slated for March 19, focusing on the party’s manifesto. He emphasized the party’s election strategy based on ‘Five Nyays’ (five types of justice) and reaffirmed the guarantees offered by the Congress party. In regards to ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Ramesh accused the BJP of allegedly employing investigative agencies against opposition leaders, converting them into ‘frontal organizations’ of the governing party.