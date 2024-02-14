Delhi borders witness unique combat as protesting farmers fly kites in response to drones dropping tear gas

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 14: A remarkable scene unfolded at the Shambhu border near Ambala on February 14, where farmers engaged in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest devised an inventive strategy to counteract the government’s use of drones.

- Advertisement -

These drones were deployed to disperse the crowds by dropping tear gas shells on the protesters. In a display of ingenuity and resistance, the farmers took to flying kites as a means to disrupt the operation of these drones.

The confrontation between the farmers, primarily from Punjab, and the Haryana Police had escalated the previous day, with the police using tear gas and water cannons against the protesters who were determined to march towards Delhi. Their demands included a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops and other agricultural reforms.

The farmers’ use of kites was not merely symbolic; the long strings of the kites had the potential to entangle the rotors of the drones, thereby neutralizing the threat they posed. This unconventional tactic highlighted the farmers’ resolve to protect themselves and continue their protest despite the measures taken by the authorities to stop them.

The situation at the border remained tense, with the Punjab authorities objecting to Haryana’s use of drones and the farmers preparing to break through the barricades. Despite the clashes and the use of tear gas, the farmers persisted with their protest, equipped with water bottles, wet cloths, and protective gear to mitigate the effects of the tear gas.

- Advertisement -

This act of defiance and resourcefulness by the farmers at the Shambhu border serves as a testament to their commitment to their cause and their willingness to engage in creative forms of protest to have their voices heard.