Delhi-NCR suddenly cooled down after rain, thunderstorm change weather mood, several flights disrupted

HT Digital,

New Delhi, April 13: Twenty-two flights heading towards Delhi were diverted on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions. Unexpected rain showers in the afternoon provided relief from the intense heat in certain areas of the national capital.

The flights diverted from Delhi included nine from IndiGo, three from Vistara, eight from Air India, and one each from Air India Express and Saudia. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rain to an active western disturbance over northwest India.

The IMD has also predicted light rain and gusty winds for Sunday. The forecast for Delhi on Sunday includes generally cloudy skies, light showers and winds reaching speeds of 35 to 40 kmph.

The weather department issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning in the national capital region, advising residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid travelling. The advisory also suggested seeking safe shelter and cautioned against taking refuge under trees.

