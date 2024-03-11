22 C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Early education in mother tongue pivotal for all round growth of student: Dharmendra Pradhan

Updated:
HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 11: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the importance of mother tongue education in early childhood at the launch of the 52 Primers initiative on Saturday.

He stated that mother tongue education in the early stages of a child’s development is vital. The 52 Primers initiative, according to Pradhan, will inspire young minds, promote deeper understanding, lifelong learning, and greater academic success.

The initiative, developed by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), is in line with the National Education Policy 2020. Pradhan believes this is a significant step towards achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2045.

He also launched the DIETS of Excellence, National Professional Standard for Teachers, National Mission for Mentoring, 52 Primers of NCERT, National Vidya Samiksha Kendra and 200 TV Channels.

These initiatives aim to effectively implement the NEP 2020 at the grassroots level, empower teachers and learners, and promote inclusive, innovative, and equitable quality education.

