ECI announces poll date for elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday that elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states are slated for February 27.

As per the official statement, the tenure of 56 Council of States members, representing these states, will conclude with their retirement in April 2024.

The ECI press release mentioned that Uttar Pradesh will witness the retirement of 10 members on April 2, 2024. Maharashtra and Bihar will each have six members retiring on the same date, while West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will bid farewell to five members. Karnataka and Gujarat will see four members stepping down on April 2, 2024.

Further, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan will each have three members retiring. The members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are scheduled to retire on April 2, 2024, whereas those from Odisha and Rajasthan will retire on April 3, 2024.

Additionally, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will each have one member retiring on April 2, 2024.