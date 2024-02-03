19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

ED moves Delhi Court against CM Kejriwal for Non-Compliance

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, February 3: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday moved the Delhi court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with ED summons in the Delhi excise policy case.

- Advertisement -

This action was taken a day after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons in the alleged liquor policy scam case. Reports suggest that the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi will hear the case on Wednesday.

Previously, Kejriwal had refused to appear before the ED on Friday and has consistently claimed that the notices issued to him were illegal and the agency’s only intention is to arrest him.

Rumours about the AAP chief’s arrest have been circulating since the first summons was issued by the ED on November 2, 2023. It should be noted that two other AAP leaders, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, were taken into custody in connection with the case last year.

10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s third marriage deemed ‘illegal’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron