ED moves Delhi Court against CM Kejriwal for Non-Compliance

HT Digital,

New Delhi, February 3: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday moved the Delhi court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with ED summons in the Delhi excise policy case.

- Advertisement -

This action was taken a day after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons in the alleged liquor policy scam case. Reports suggest that the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi will hear the case on Wednesday.

Previously, Kejriwal had refused to appear before the ED on Friday and has consistently claimed that the notices issued to him were illegal and the agency’s only intention is to arrest him.

Rumours about the AAP chief’s arrest have been circulating since the first summons was issued by the ED on November 2, 2023. It should be noted that two other AAP leaders, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, were taken into custody in connection with the case last year.