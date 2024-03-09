Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of LS polls

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 9: In a shocking turn of events just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned. The President has accepted his resignation. This leaves a vacant position in the Election Commission of India, with only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar remaining.

This unexpected development has thrown a cloud of uncertainty over the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, which were predicted to be revealed next week. As per senior officials, Mr. Goel resigned due to personal reasons, despite the government’s attempts to persuade him not to.

Contrary to rumours suggesting health issues, officials maintain that Mr. Goel is in good health. The government now has the responsibility of initiating the appointment process for new election commissioners.

Mr. Goel, a 1985-batch IAS officer, took voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022, and was appointed as Election Commissioner the next day. His appointment faced legal hurdles, with the Supreme Court questioning the speed of his appointment.

However, a later petition challenging his appointment was dismissed by a two-judge bench, affirming Mr. Goel’s position. Mr. Goel’s term was supposed to continue till 2027, with a chance of succeeding Rajiv Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner following the latter’s retirement next year.

