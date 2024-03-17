Electoral bonds funds data made public, BJP got nearly Rs 7,000 crore

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 17: The Election Commission unveiled fresh data on Sunday concerning the funds political parties garnered via the now-defunct electoral bonds scheme.

- Advertisement -

The information, previously submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed covers without duplicate copies, was uploaded on the commission’s website following its return by the Supreme Court’s registry.

The data encompasses the issuance dates of the bonds, the fund denominations, the count of bonds, and the issuing State Bank of India branch. It also details the dates the parties received and credited the funds to their bank accounts.

However, the data does not feature the electoral bond numbers, which are the link between donors and recipients. Certain parties have voluntarily listed their donors in the data submitted to the Election Commission.

According to the data, the BJP received the highest amount of funds through the bonds, amounting to Rs 6,986.5 crore. Following the BJP are the Trinamool Congress with Rs 1,397 crore, Congress with Rs 1,334 crore, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi with Rs 1,322 crore.

- Advertisement -

The BJD, ruling party of Odisha, was the fourth-largest recipient with Rs 944.5 crore, succeeded by the DMK with Rs 656.5 crore and the YSR Congress, which redeemed bonds worth approximately Rs 442.8 crore. The JD(S) received bonds worth Rs 89.75 crore, which includes Rs 50 crore from Megha Engineering, the second largest buyer of electoral bonds.