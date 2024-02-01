Ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram criticizes government over Interim Budget, says ‘Federalism weakened by Centre’

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 1: After the interim budget 2024-25 release, the BJP-led central government was criticized by the Congress for reportedly undermining federalism.

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram claimed that the ‘minimum government’ policy has resulted in weakened federalism.

He also criticized the Finance Minister for not addressing key issues like per-capita income, India’s rank in the global hunger index, widespread malnutrition among children, and inflation.

Chidambaram further highlighted the insufficiency of funds allocated to education and healthcare sectors.

The interim budget was unveiled earlier today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who expressed optimism about the BJP securing a third consecutive term.