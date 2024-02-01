Farmers income ‘has almost doubled’ since 2018 and this ‘positive trend’ extends beyond UP: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW, Jan 31: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the farmers income “has almost doubled” since 2018 and this “positive trend” extends beyond Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said the farmers across the country are embracing agricultural diversification, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “visionary approach”, consequently “doubling their income”.

Inaugurating the ‘Kisan Mela’ organised by the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) on Picnic Spot Road here, Adityanath highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision.

The chief minister, according to a press statement issued by the state government, elaborated on how the prime minister set the target of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 and subsequently launched various schemes such as the Soil Health Card, Prime Minister Crop Insurance, Agricultural Irrigation, and Kisan Samman Nidhi for steering the farmers toward economic upliftment, coupled with a robust integration of scientific research and innovation.

Underlining the tangible impact of these initiatives, Adityanath said the farmers’ income has almost doubled since 2018.

“This positive trend extends beyond Uttar Pradesh as the farmers across the country are embracing agricultural diversification, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s visionary approach, consequently doubling their income,” he said.

Highlighting the fertile land and abundant water resources in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister outlined the state’s pivotal role in agricultural production, contributing over 22 per cent of the country’s food grains despite having 11 per cent cultivable land.

He noted the presence of 89 agricultural science centers and four state agricultural universities, with the establishment of the fifth one underway.

Adityanath stressed the government’s proactive role in connecting the farmers of Uttar Pradesh to medicinal farming and horticulture, and promoting herbal products.

This diversification, he explained, has significantly increased the farmers’ earnings, becoming a transformative catalyst in improving their lives.

The chief minister also inaugurated an exhibition at the fair and inspected the stalls set up while interacting with the farmers.

Notably, over 4,000 farmers from more than 15 states participated in the fair.

The CIMAP will also launch an ‘Aroma Mission App’ for the farmers involved in cultivating medicinal plants. This app will act as a bridge between the farmers and the industry.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director General N Kalaiselvi and a large number of farmers from different states and districts of the country were present in the programme. (PTI)