22.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

Fielding Rahul from Rae Bareli a responsibility not just a legacy: Cong

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 3: The Congress on Friday said it has taken a decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli after a lot of deliberation and strategy, and that the constituency is not just a legacy but also a responsibility.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is a long election process and there are a few chess moves still left to play.

- Advertisement -

He also justified Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not contesting any election, saying she can reach Parliament by contesting any bypoll, but is currently taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter him on his alleged “lies” during campaigning.

“Many people have given different opinions on the news of Rahul Gandhi contesting elections from Rae Bareli. But he is a seasoned player of politics and chess. He makes his moves after careful consideration. The party leadership has taken this decision after a lot of deliberation and strategy,” he said.

Ramesh claimed the decision to filed Rahul has devastated the BJP, its supporters and sycophants.

“The poor self-proclaimed Chanakya who used to talk about ‘traditional seats’ is not able to understand what to do now,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Congress leader said Rae Bareli has not only been Sonia Gandhi’s seat but also Indira Gandhi’s seat.

“This is not a legacy but a responsibility, a duty,” he asserted.

He said as far as the Gandhi family’s stronghold is concerned, not just Amethi-Rae Bareli, the entire country from north to south is the stronghold of the Gandhi family.

Rahul Gandhi, he said, has become an MP three times from Uttar Pradesh and once from Kerala, “but why couldn’t Modiji muster the courage to contest elections below Vindhyachal”.

- Advertisement -

“One more thing is clear that the Congress family is the family of expectations and aspirations of lakhs of workers. An ordinary worker of Congress is superior to the big ones. Yesterday, a prominent journalist was sarcastically saying to a worker of Amethi that ‘when will your turn come to get a ticket’? Look, it has come! An ordinary worker of Congress will break both the illusion and arrogance of the BJP in Amethi,” Ramesh said justifying fielding of Congress workers Kishori Lal Sharma.

“Priyanka ji is campaigning vigorously and is alone shutting up Narendra Modi by answering his every lie with the truth. That is why it was necessary that she should not be limited to her constituency only. Priyanka ji will reach Parliament by contesting any by-election,” he said.

Ramesh said today Smriti Irani’s only identity is that she contests elections from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

“Now Smriti Irani has lost that fame too. Now instead of making useless statements, she should answer about local development, the closed hospitals, steel plant and IIIT – that needs to be answered,” he said. (PTI)

 

 

 

 

Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chirag threatens legal action against Tejashwi

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers