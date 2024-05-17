36 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 17, 2024
type here...

Fit and Fabulous Triumph: Lekha Jain reigns supreme as Mrs India 2024, crowned by Dr Aditi Govithikar

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: In a dazzling spectacle orchestrated by Roli Tripathi, the spotlight shone brightly on Mrs. Lekha Jain from the picturesque locale of Diphu, nestled in the heart of Karbi Anglong, Assam. Amidst a sea of contenders, Mrs. Jain emerged as the epitome of grace and resilience, clinching the highly coveted title of Mrs. India 2024.

- Advertisement -

The crowning moment, graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Aditi Govithikar, a luminary in the realm of wellness, added an extra layer of prestige to Mrs. Jain’s achievement. Dr. Govithikar, renowned for her expertise and discerning eye, bestowed the crown upon Mrs. Jain, acknowledging her outstanding dedication to fitness, health, and overall well-being.

Mrs. Jain’s journey to the pinnacle of success serves as a beacon of inspiration to women everywhere, proving that with determination and perseverance, any dream is attainable. Through her platform, Indie Royal Ms and Mrs. India 2024, Mrs. Jain pledges to champion the cause of women’s empowerment, urging individuals to prioritize their health and embrace a fit and fabulous lifestyle.

As the nation celebrates Mrs. Lekha Jain’s triumph, her victory resonates not only as a personal achievement but also as a testament to the indomitable spirit of women across the country.

5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes