Five coaches of passenger train in Ahmedabad gutted in fire, no casualties reported

The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Ahmedabad, Oct 16: Five coaches of a DEMU passenger train were engulfed in fire near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, as reported by Railway officials. No casualties were reported at the time of the incident.

The train (No. 01402) was en route to Ahmednagar from Ashti station in Beed district when the incident occurred. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The fire affected the guard-side brake van and four adjacent coaches, according to the CPRO.

Fire engines from Ahmednagar, approximately 250km from Mumbai, were dispatched immediately and the fire was extinguished by 4.10 pm. An Accident Relief Train (ART) was also sent from Daund station in Pune district.

