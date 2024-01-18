Good show in LS polls will allow Siddaramaiah to continue as CM for 5 years, says his son

BENGALURU, Jan 17: A good show by the ruling Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka would enable Siddaramaiah to continue as chief minister for a full term of five years without any hindrance, his son Yathindra said on Wednesday, sparking a debate on the vexed leadership issue.

After the Congress swept the Assembly elections in May last year, Siddaramaiah was chosen to lead the government, capping a stiff competition with senior party leader D K Shivakumar for the Chief Minister’s post.

Shivakumar was made the lone deputy chief minister and he also continued in the post of President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

It was rumoured at the time within a section of the party that a power-sharing formula was struck under which Shivakumar would take over the reins from Siddaramaiah after two-and-half-years. There was no official word on this with speculation over the leadership issue refusing to die down.

Reacting to his son’s statement, the chief minister told reporters at Belagavi in north Karnataka that only the Congress high command decides whether one should continue for five years or not.

“Neither he (Yathindra), nor I decide,” Siddaramaiah added.

Speaking at a function in the district headquarters town of Hassan, Yathindra appealed to the people to continue their support to Siddaramaiah.

The Congress will have to face the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. “In that election, under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, if we win a maximum number of seats, we will gain moral support (strength)”, the former MLA said.

He said the Congress government is spending about Rs 56,000 crore annually for implementation of ‘guarantee schemes’ for social welfare.

Perhaps no other government in the history of Karnataka took up welfare measures aimed at the common man and the poor on such a scale, according to him.

“We indeed have public support but you have to show that this government has people’s backing in the Lok Sabha election by winning maximum seats for Congress and strengthening Siddaramaiah’s hands. With this strength, it will be possible for Siddaramaiah to continue to offer these guarantee schemes for the next five years and continue to be chief minister for five years without any hindrance”, Yathindra said.

In his response, Shivakumar said the government will remain strong for the next five years and no one can shake it.

“Now our chief minister is Siddaramaiah. Under his leadership I am the Congress Karnataka unit president. We are fighting the election together and there is no doubt that under his leadership the elections are taking place,” the deputy chief minister said.

“When I go to people I appeal to them to strengthen my hands, which is natural. Why should we give it a twist? There is no need to give a twist. Yathindra is a sensible and a rising leader. We must encourage him,” Shivakumar said. (PTI)